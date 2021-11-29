HERE WE GO AGAIN: NYC Issues Mask Advisory Over Omicron Variant, Despite No Confirmed Cases

There has not been a single confirmed case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in New York City – or the United States, for that matter – yet New York City health officials issued a new mask advisory today, recommending all residents to don face masks regardless of vaccination status.

Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said that he is “strongly recommending” all New Yorkers to wear a mask “at all times” when indoors and in a public setting, such as in a grocery, building lobbies, offices and retail stores.

“These include those who are vaccinated and those who have had Covid-19,” Chokshi said. “Higher quality masks can offer additional protection, and masks are still required for everyone in public transit, health care settings, schools and congregate settings.”

“We do anticipate detecting omicron in New York City in the coming days based on what we know about its global spread,” he added.

Today @NYCHealthCommr issued an updated mask advisory: all New Yorkers are encouraged to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. Let's take steps now to stay safe, protect each other, and prepare for the #OmicronVariant. pic.twitter.com/UEbsyTy0Bm — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 29, 2021

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)