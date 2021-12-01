HATE IN NYC: Public Menorah Display in Queens Toppled and Smashed In Same Location As 2014 Incident

A menorah installed by Chabad at an intersection in Queens was toppled, prompting calls for action by Jewish community leaders as well as elected officials.

The menorah was part of a large Chanukah display on Union Turnpike and 220th Street in Hollis Hills, when police responded on motzei shabbos to reports of a menorah had been knocked over. The menorah had been pushed over into the road, breaking most of its lights.

A menorah erected at the same spot in 2014 was knocked over twice. No arrests were ever made in those incidents.

NY Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted “Jewish New Yorkers should be able to celebrate Hanukkah without being subjected to acts of antisemitic hate. I have directed the

NY State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation of this disturbing act against our Jewish neighbors.”

“Chanukah is a time of peace and joy. No acts of vandalism or anti-Semitism will ever be tolerated,” Queens Democratic state Assemblyman David Weprin said. “Each incident is dehumanizing and a repugnant stain on our community. We are watching. The hard-working members of law enforcement are watching/ And this community – where we always have each other’s back – is watching.”

Rep. Grace Meng condemned the vandalizing of the menorah, saying “we will not tolerate this disgusting and cowardly behavior, and we must continue to call out these crimes. Those responsible must be held accountable.”

