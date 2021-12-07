TERRIFYING: China Secretly Hiding Rockets in Shipping Containers Across the World

Experts warn that China is using its gargantuan fleet of fishing vessels and freighters scattered across the globe to hide missiles, allowing them to unleash missile attacks on any location in the world at any moment.

Disguised as regular shipping containers, the missiles can blend in seamlessly with the rest of the ship’s contents, making them extremely difficult to pinpoint in the event that war breaks out.

The report comes amid heightened tensions between the US and China, as the Communist nation ruled by the iron fisted Xi Jinping challenges the United States as the world’s top superpower.

China is rapidly developing its weapons capabilities, recently conducting tests on hypersonic missiles that US analysts say appear to “defy the laws of physics” and are far more advanced that anything the US has in its arsenal.

