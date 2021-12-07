Elon Musk: This Is the Greatest Threat to Humanity

Elon Musk, the brilliant founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and a host of other revolutionary companies, announced what he believes is the greatest threat to humanity.

No, it’s not nuclear weapons or a deadly virus. The greatest risk, Musk says, is declining birth rates.

“I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate,” Musk told the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council.

“And yet, so many people, including smart people, think that there are too many people in the world and think that the population is growing out of control,” Musk continued.

“It’s completely the opposite. Please look at the numbers — if people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words.”

Analysts have attributed declining birth rates to people’s fears about climate change.

The “movement to not have children owing to fears over climate change is growing and impacting fertility rates quicker than any preceding trend in the field of fertility decline,” Morgan Stanley analysts said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)