Elon Musk: This Is the Greatest Threat to Humanity

Elon Musk, the brilliant founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and a host of other revolutionary companies, announced what he believes is the greatest threat to humanity.
No, it’s not nuclear weapons or a deadly virus. The greatest risk, Musk says, is declining birth rates.
“I think one of the biggest risks to civilization is the low birth rate and the rapidly declining birthrate,” Musk told the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council.
“And yet, so many people, including smart people, think that there are too many people in the world and think that the population is growing out of control,” Musk continued.
“It’s completely the opposite. Please look at the numbers — if people don’t have more children, civilization is going to crumble, mark my words.”
Analysts have attributed declining birth rates to people’s fears about climate change.
The “movement to not have children owing to fears over climate change is growing and impacting fertility rates quicker than any preceding trend in the field of fertility decline,” Morgan Stanley analysts said.
This is nice, but the article seems selective and counter-logic; Elon is “the brilliant founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and a host of other revolutionary companies” when it comes to declining birth rates (something he’s wholly unqualified to speak about). But when Elon says the biggest threat is an asteroid impact on earth and therefore we have to become a multi-planetary species (his more common refrain and the basis for SpaceX), we tend to ignore him as some disillusioned person.
UH! AZA CHACHAM!!
Wow that is literally what I thought when I saw the headline. Genius, right?
Gershy, you don’t understand Musk. He’s a modern day Einstein or Isaac Newton. He has more than just knowledge. He has wisdom. He’s one the rare chachmei umos. I believe he is qualified to give advice on many things.
That said, Hashem runs His world. But the threat of aging populations is very real
You could probably make a bracha when seeing him
Are you relying on Rav Shternbuch’s heter against לא תחנם if you’re praising a non-Jews intelligence? If not, I’m surprised by the use of the word “brilliant” on a frum website.
He isn’t a Yid but is more redpilled than the average person!