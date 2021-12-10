IN-HOME GESTAPO: Fauci Says Families Should Enforce Their Own Vaccine Mandates on Visitors [VIDEO]

Dr. Anthony Fauci is suggesting that families enforce their own vaccine mandates ahead of the upcoming holidays as the public face of the government’s pandemic response continues stoking fears over the Omicron Covid-19 variant, which even Dr. Fauci admits is most likely milder than the dominant Delta variant.

“When you get vaccinated, and you have a vaccinated group, and you are in an indoor setting, you can enjoy, as we have traditionally over the years, dinners and gatherings within the home with people who are vaccinated,” Fauci said.

“And that’s the reason why people should, if they invite people over to their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated, or give their honest and good faith word that they have been vaccinated,” the doctor said.

Fauci has often been criticized for moving the goal posts on when Americans can start returning to normal life throughout the fluctuating Covid pandemic, and particularly regarding the freedoms that vaccinated people should have.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)