LAUGHABLE: Biden, Harris Tweets Supporting Jussie Smollett Still Up Despite Actor’s Conviction

Despite a jury finding actor Jussie Smollett guilty of fabricating a racist attack against him last year, tweets sent by then-candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in support of the disgraced actor remain up.

Shortly after the hoax went public, Biden tweeted, “What happened today to [Jussie Smollett] must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie.”

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

Harris went even further, calling Smollett “one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern-day lynching.”

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Well, it turns out that Smollett actually set up the attack against him, hiring two black men to dress up as Trump supporters, beat him, throw bleach on him, and place a noose around his neck.

A jury on Thursday found the actor guilty of 5 of 6 charges he was slapped with over lying to police about the incident, and he now faces up to 3 years in prison.

Let’s hope Jussie isn’t beating himself up over the conviction.

