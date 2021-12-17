Fox News Removes ‘Antisemitic’ Soros Cartoon After Backlash

Fox News deleted a cartoon depicting leftist billionaire activist George Soros as a puppet master and the Anti-Defamation League accused the news network of wading into antisemitic tropes.

The cartoon shows Soros manipulating a Democratic district attorney who is holding up a sign with the words “defund the police” on it, and a Democratic attorney general holding a sign that says “no bail.”

“As we have told @FoxNews numerous times, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power and contributes to the normalization of antisemitism,” the ADL tweeted.

A frequent target of right-wing ire, Soros – who is a Holocaust survivor – is often the target of many conservatives, upset at his funding of leftist candidates and agendas.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)