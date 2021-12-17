Fox News Removes ‘Antisemitic’ Soros Cartoon After Backlash

Fox News deleted a cartoon depicting leftist billionaire activist George Soros as a puppet master and the Anti-Defamation League accused the news network of wading into antisemitic tropes.
The cartoon shows Soros manipulating a Democratic district attorney who is holding up a sign with the words “defund the police” on it, and a Democratic attorney general holding a sign that says “no bail.”
“As we have told @FoxNews numerous times, casting a Jewish individual as a puppet master who manipulates national events for malign purposes conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power and contributes to the normalization of antisemitism,” the ADL tweeted.
A frequent target of right-wing ire, Soros – who is a Holocaust survivor – is often the target of many conservatives, upset at his funding of leftist candidates and agendas.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
With friends like these extremists(FOX), who needs enemies?
soros is probably today the biggest self hating Jew alive even more than mike bloomberg so am not sure what is wrong with this.
What’s wrong? He’s a puppet master because of his money. Cartoon doesn’t show anything against Jewishness.