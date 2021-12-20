TRIPLE VAXXED: Trump Shuts Down Hecklers After Saying He Received Vaccine Booster Shot [VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday that he has received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine plus a booster shot – making fully vaccinated by any definition.

During a joint speaking tour with Bill O’Reilly in Dallas, the former Fox News anchor asked Trump if he had received a booster shot.

“Yes,” Trump replied, prompting some in the crowd to start booing, though Trump waved them off.

Trump had just finished remarks regarding his Operation Warp Speed, which resulted in the fastest development of a vaccine in history.

“Look, we did something that was historic. We saved tens of millions of lives worldwide – we, all of us, not me, we” Trump said. “We got a vaccine done – three vaccines done – and tremendous therapeutics like Regeneron… that have saved a lot of lives.”

“We got a vaccine done in less than 9 months – it was supposed to take from 5 to 12 years… I think this would have been the Spanish Flu of 1917 where up to 100 million died,” Trump added. “Take credit for it. What we’ve done is historic. Don’t let them take it away.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)