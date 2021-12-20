NY GOV: Schools Will Remain Open Despite Record Infections, State Health Chief Tested Positive

In a Monday press conference, New York Governor Kathy Hochul insisted that she will not shut down schools across the state, despite the surge in Covid-19 infections.

“We are keeping our schools open. Let me repeat that: we are keeping schools open,” Hochul said.

“Because we are dealing with a very different variant at this time, we believe that it is critically important that our children not end up in that same situation they were in for so many months,” she explained.

Her comments came the same day that New York State broke its single day record for a fourth straight day, with over 23,400 infections recorded overnight.

Additionally, Hochul said that State Health Commissioner Mary Bassett did not join her at the press conference because she had tested positive for Covid-19 with a rapid test. The Health Commissioner is fully vaccinated but the Omicron variant has been causing numerous breakthrough infections in recent weeks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)