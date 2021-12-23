CONCRETE JUNGLE: Perp Uses Bricks to Shatter Windows of 2 NYPD Cars [VIDEO]

The NYPD is searching for a vandal who smashed the windows of several cop cars parked outside the 42nd NYPD Precinct in the Bronx shortly before 2 am.

Surveillance footage released by police shows the suspect apparently using bricks to shatter the rear windows of two NYPD patrol vehicles and throwing objects at the vehicles’ front windows.

The suspect fled after he was done wrecking the cars, with police continuing to search for him on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)