Levaya Of Rebbetzin Zelda Baila Alpert A”H, Daughter Of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Pinchos Scheinberg ZT”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rebbetzin Zelda Baila Alpert A”H, who was Niftar early this morning.

The rebbetzin was the daughter of Hagaon HaRav Chaim Pinchos Scheinberg zt”l, the Rosh Yeshiva of Torah Ohr in Yerushalayim, and was the wife of Hagaon HaRav Nissan Alpert zt”l, a talmid of the late Posek Hador, Hagaon HaRav Moshe Feinstein zt”l who served as the rav of Agudas Yisroel of Long Island, and as the Rosh Kollel Yadin Yadin of RIETS.

Rebbetzin Alpert’s levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:45 am Thursday at Agudas Yisroel of Long Island, 1121 Sage Street in Far Rockaway, NY.

The Kevura will be held in Eretz Yisroel.

Tehi zichrah baruch.

