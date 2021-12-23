PANIC: Nationwide Shortage of Monoclonal Antibodies – Long Lines At Facilities

The United States is quickly running out of its supply of monoclonal antibodies as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 increases demand for the lifesaving treatment, with long lines of people waiting for the therapy seen across New York City and many other areas.

Major hospitals in the New York region say they have completely stopped using monoclonal antibody therapies because they’ve run out of the only such treatment that appears to be effective against Omicron, leaving their doctors without a vital tool to treat their severely ill patients.

The only monoclonal antibody treatment which has been shown to be effective against Omicron is GlaxoSmithKline’s sotrovimab, of which there is now a massive, nationwide shortage of.

Both NYU and Valley Health System in northern New Jersey told their doctors earlier this week that they are suspending monoclonal antibody treatment programs due to the severe shortage, and will not restart administering the treatments until they receive more shipments from state and federal health agencies, which they say they expect to receive in “coming weeks.”

Covid Plasma Initiative, which has been assisting people in receiving the lifesaving treatments, released a statement today that they will have to cut back on the people who they can assist in receiving monoclonal antibodies.

“There is currently a limited supply of monoclonal antibodies causing access to become more challenging. Treatment centers are therefore prioritizing the most vulnerable patients,” the statement reads. “CPI is committed to our mission and will continue daily communication with facilities to track inventory and treatment criteria and our devoted volunteers remain on-call to assist patients.”

Many have been questioning why the federal government has not done more to advance and promote Covid-19 therapeutics. According to YWN sources, there are more than enough monoclonal antibody doses being produced weekly to allow the treatments to continue. However, distribution of the therapy has been encumbered by the Biden administration, which says it seeks to ensure that its distribution remains “equitable” for all Americans.

Many are now wondering how many will die because President Biden and his administration did not do enough to assist in the distribution of the monoclonal antibodies.

