STRAIGHT TO JAIL: New York Makes Falsifying Vaccine Cards a Crime

NY Governor Kathy Hochul signed a “Truth in Vaccination” bill last Wednesday making the falsification of vaccine records, including Covid-19 vaccine cards, a crime.
The bill makes creating fake Covid-19 vaccine cards a Class A misdemeanor and creates a new Class E felony of computer tampering in the third degree for “intentional entering, alteration or destruction of ‘computer material’ regarding COVID-19 vaccine provisions.”
A Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison, while a Class E felony carries a maximum prison sentence of 4 years.
“Using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to lie about being vaccinated is a disservice to yourself, to your community, and to the people who are doing everything they can to keep their neighbors safe. It is now a crime in the State of New York,” Governor Hochul tweeted.
The law comes amid numerous instances of individuals creating fake Covid-19 vaccine cards and presenting them as legitimate in order to skirt state and local Covid-19 vaccine mandates.
How about the professional athletes who have acknowledged using forged vaccination cards. Are they exempt, along with politicians who travel for vacations to exotic locations during stay-at-home orders they themselves have issued, chashuve religious leaders who defy restrictions on large group gatherings, etc? How about bartenders being included in “essential personnel” with various exemptions or allowing labor unions to dictate when it is “safe” to return to normal in-person instruction?
New York and other states’ selective enforcement of these rules, some of which are science-based and legit but others less so, have made a mockery of public health policy and guidelines.
Does the governor have the authority to pass laws on her own
Yeah….Because the FAKE vaccine cards are almost as dangerous as the FAKE vaccines and FAKE news. Bottom line, all vaccine card-carrying members are carrying fake cards of one nature or another.
Great, now repeal the no cash bail law, cause that’s also a disservice to the community.
Finally a decent law. We all suffer when people do these things. Whether or not you are pro vaccine, falsifying documents hurts society. I winder if the bail freedom act will set people free or is that only when an otherwise egregious crime is committed.
This is designed against those that produce and sell such cards. It isn’t targeting individuals who have such a card in their pocket.
As a side note if these government folks had any common sense they would not make the record a piece of paper that anyone can print out of their copy machine. I can think of numerous more appropriate ways to do this. But as we know these people are definitely challenged.
If only they would treat riots, looting, or general violence as seriously. Olam Haphuch
