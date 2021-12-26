STRAIGHT TO JAIL: New York Makes Falsifying Vaccine Cards a Crime

NY Governor Kathy Hochul signed a “Truth in Vaccination” bill last Wednesday making the falsification of vaccine records, including Covid-19 vaccine cards, a crime.

The bill makes creating fake Covid-19 vaccine cards a Class A misdemeanor and creates a new Class E felony of computer tampering in the third degree for “intentional entering, alteration or destruction of ‘computer material’ regarding COVID-19 vaccine provisions.”

A Class A misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison, while a Class E felony carries a maximum prison sentence of 4 years.

“Using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to lie about being vaccinated is a disservice to yourself, to your community, and to the people who are doing everything they can to keep their neighbors safe. It is now a crime in the State of New York,” Governor Hochul tweeted.

The law comes amid numerous instances of individuals creating fake Covid-19 vaccine cards and presenting them as legitimate in order to skirt state and local Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)