WATCH IT: Candace Owens Says Trump “Too Old” to Research Covid Vaccine Dangers After Trump Takes Booster

Conservative commentator Candace Owens said Trump’s decision to receive a Covid-19 booster shot is not because he really believes it works, but because the former president is “too old” to do “independent research” on the vaccines.
“People oftentimes forget that, like, how old Trump is,” Owens said on a video posted to Instagram. “He comes from a generation — I’ve seen a lot of people who are older, have the exact same perspective, like, they came from a time before TV, before internet, before being able to conduct independent research. And everything they read to them that was in a newspaper that was pitched to them, they believed that that was a reality.”
Owens’ comments came after an interview she conducted with Trump last week in which the former president pushed back against her anti-vaccine claims.
“I came up with a vaccine – with three vaccines,” Trump told Owens, a Daily Wire host. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”
But Owens interjected, saying, “Yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden, then under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how…”
Trump interrupted her. ”
“Oh no, the vaccine work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice.”
“And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” he added. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Well if he’s too old to do independent research he’s definitely too old to be president again.
My father is just as old as trump and doesn’t believe in the vaccine (and he supports trump) he got Covid and he still thinks that is better than the vaccine
So it has nothing to do with what owens said
Well if you think Biden did independent research, sorry to burst your dementia bubble
“if you take the vaccine you are protected”…In the minds of the drug pushers and those who believe in them, but not in real life.
He switched his narrative?? The “evil” ones got to him too?
They probably promised him that if he advertises taking it, they will let him boast that he manufactured them.
This Owens is about as dumb as they come. Did she ever graduate elementary school?
Candace Owens is a parroting, partisan hack, just like other conservative talking heads that some people treat like neviim.
Does Ms Owens think Trump should do research on facebook or the My Pillow Guy’s website?
Trump could not do independent research when he was younger, because he has always been lazy and stupid.
Philosopher, protect from severe illness and death. Not completely, but it is by far, by far better prognosis than for the unvaccinated. Data from over the world.
ON TARGET — you are off target. He did help develop the vaccines.
mdd, wrong. The fake vaccines do not protect people from getting COVID, from spreading it, from being hospitalized and from death. Meanwhile, the countries and states with the highest fake “vaccination” rates have the highest covid-19 cases and hospitilizations.
In addition this poison vaccine has caused severe side effects including myocarditis, pericarditis, blood clots and even death for thousands around the globe. And these cases are severely underreported. These shots also do not have long-term clinical data proving that they are safe.
This girl sounds like a real ditz
Trump believes in the vaccine bc he is boasting that he is the one that got it out. Simple as that.
And the fact that all of us Trump supporters strongly disagree with him, shows that we are not following him blindly, the way the leftists follow their leaders that preach the religion of “science”
Candace Owens is a very articulate and intelligent conservative. Her interview with Trump was wide ranging and incisive. They mostly agreed with some minor disagreements which is perfectly normal. The left wing msm is trying to portray this interview as some schism within the conservative movement. Pure fake news.
candace owens like most people about vaccines are dug in to their approach.
if anyone takes anything seriously that owens says please get your head examined.
until 2016 she was a democrat, she then came on tucker carlson’s show a classic man who uses fear and pretend for ratings. and who uses her as a black woman as a prop just like kamala harris is used by biden.
she’s ambitious smart and cunning there’s a reason she does well.
just remember when hamas was throwing rockets on israel she said it’s too complicated for her too have an opinion on.
but somehow she understands vaccines anyone who knows a drop about medicine realizes scientist have been trying to make this type of vaccine for years, the problem was getting mRNA to last long enough to get the body to react.
trump most probably wants to run again and he’s trying to get credit for ending the pandemic, it’s a calculated move. and trump is actually a big believer in doctors and medicine.
maybe he thinks moving center right will help him win in 2024 who knows?
people like tucker carlson who took the vaccine and then push against it it’s lying.
even worse are guys charlie kirk and matt walsh they aren’t conservatives they’re for big controlling government but just for right wing ideals.
You guys are all nuts. You’re darshening over a minute 45 second video clip! Go find the whole clip and watch the whole thing.
The evidence is stronger day by day weighting against the ‘warped speed’ experimental c19 shot. Hopefully Trump will muster up the wherewithal to check the research more adeptly and own up to the errors of this ‘bought advisory of safe and effective’. He still has to also own up to the 5G expanded infrastructure bill he allowed through as well, which is placing ‘cancer creating stations’ virtually at every street corner – pushed to him by the other dark advisories from ‘Telecom’.