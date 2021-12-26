WATCH IT: Candace Owens Says Trump “Too Old” to Research Covid Vaccine Dangers After Trump Takes Booster

Conservative commentator Candace Owens said Trump’s decision to receive a Covid-19 booster shot is not because he really believes it works, but because the former president is “too old” to do “independent research” on the vaccines.

“People oftentimes forget that, like, how old Trump is,” Owens said on a video posted to Instagram. “He comes from a generation — I’ve seen a lot of people who are older, have the exact same perspective, like, they came from a time before TV, before internet, before being able to conduct independent research. And everything they read to them that was in a newspaper that was pitched to them, they believed that that was a reality.”

Owens’ comments came after an interview she conducted with Trump last week in which the former president pushed back against her anti-vaccine claims.

“I came up with a vaccine – with three vaccines,” Trump told Owens, a Daily Wire host. “All are very, very good. Came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to 12 years.”

But Owens interjected, saying, “Yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden, then under you and more people took the vaccine this year. So people are questioning how…”

Trump interrupted her. ”

“Oh no, the vaccine work, but some people aren’t the ones. The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But it’s still their choice.”

“And if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” he added. “Look, the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)