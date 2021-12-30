“HE’S DEAD WRONG!” MAGA Wants a Trump “Intervention” Over His Support of Vaccines

Trump supporters are calling for an “intervention” with the former president over his now-staunch support for the Covid-19 vaccines, including the booster shots.

“He needs an intervention from a friend,” pro-Trump radio host Wayne Allen Root told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, adding that Trump was “in total delusion.”

“He’s been right on everything except this issue,” Root continued. “He’s so horribly wrong on this issue, and the best way to put it, ironically, is that he’s dead wrong, because people are dying! When everyone I know dies, you are getting the blame, President Trump!”

Trump has seen many previous ardent supporters of his turn their backs on him ever since he told a crowd nearly two weeks ago that he had received a booster shot.

The former president was booed by the right-wing Dallas crowd to which he made the comment and was reportedly upset that his own supporters would jeer at him over a vaccine he takes credit for.

Root, Jones, and January 6th organizer Ali Alexander have all sharply criticized Trump for his support and insistence that people get the vaccines, and anti-vax protesters recently showed up at Trump Tower in New York City to demonstrate against him, with some activists calling him a “fraud.”

