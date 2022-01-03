Hamas Threatens To Kidnap Israelis If Prisoner Swap Deal Isn’t Reached

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on Sunday threatened that if Israel doesn’t agree to a prisoner exchange agreement, the terror group will kidnap more Israelis.

“We’re holding four prisoners inside Gaza and if Israel isn’t convinced to reach a deal, we’ll kidnap others,” Haniyeh said in comments reported by official Hamas media.

Haniyeh added that the deal must include the six security prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison in September and were recaptured.

Indirect talks on a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas have been held for years.

Hamas is holding two Israelis captive, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, as well as the bodies of fallen IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul.

