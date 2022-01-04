The Frontrunners to Succeed Pelosi atop the Democratic Party in the House

As rumors swirl about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s historic two-decade run as the leader of the Democratic Party in Congress’ lower chamber coming to an end after the midterm election, it’s time to take a look at the frontrunners to replace her atop the Democratic House Caucus.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

Currently the leading favorite, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York is already the House Democratic Caucus chairman and represents a major city center – just as Pelosi does in San Francisco.

As Speaker, Jeffries would bring experience in a leadership position, widespread support from fellow Democrats and a handful of Republicans, and at 51 years old, would inject some much-needed relative youthfulness to the Democratic Party whose 3 top leaders are all over 80.

The greatest obstacle to Jeffries becoming Speaker is the fact that he’s relatively moderate and the left-wing of the party have become increasingly vocal since Biden became president, leading to a possible intraparty fight over the Speaker position.

Rep. Steny Hoyer or Rep. James Clyburn

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer is technically first in line to succeed Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Whip James Clyburn is second in line to replace her. Both are highly respected among their Democratic colleagues and Clyburn is credited with helping Joe Biden make a stunning comeback in the 2020 presidential primaries.

While both plan to run for reelection in November, Hoyer and Clyburn are both over 80 years old and if Democrats lose the House in the midterms, it’s possible that they will both be out of leadership positions as Democrats search for change.

Pramila Jayapal

Squadster Pramila Jayapal has become a leftist firebrand over the past year. As chairman of the House Progressive Caucus, she and her fellow Squad members blocked Biden’s Build Back Better Act for months because it wasn’t liberal enough, and her profile has dramatically for the immense power she clearly wields with Democrats.

However, it is unclear as of yet whether Jayapal would have enough support from non-Squad and moderate Democrats to be elected Speaker.

Dark Horses

There are several dark horse candidates who could possibly become more legitimate contenders after the November elections, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter, and Rep. Katherine Clark.

