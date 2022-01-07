MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: Chesed Shel Emes Brings Jewish Man to Kever Yisroel After 75 Years

A Jewish man niftar some 75 years ago and buried in a non-Jewish cemetery was brought to kever yisroel by Chesed Shel Emes, who invested immense efforts into helping the yiddishe neshoma.

Morris (Moshe) Kern z”l was an immigrant who arrived to America in the 1800’s and passed away in 1947. He had never been married and had no children.

Upon his passing, he was buried in Mt. Peace cemetery in Philadelphia. A great-niece who heard of his passing attempted to track down where he was buried, but to no avail. After she passed away, her grandson picked up the search for his long-lost distant relative.

Using Ancestry.com, the man found his death certificate and place of burial and began the process to have him exhumed from the grave and reinterred in a Jewish cemetery.

After a lengthy legal process, clearance to move the body was granted by a judge, Chesed Shel Emes stepped in and had the meis disinterred from the grave. The niftar had been embalmed and buried in a tightly sealed concrete coffin, allowing Chesed Shel Emes to dress him in tachrichim and a tallis.

The distant relatives of the Mr. Kern who found him and facilitated his move provided a plot for him in a cemetery in Floral Park, New Jersey, where he was finally brought – after three-quarters of a century – to kever yisroel.

