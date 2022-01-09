OUT OF CONTROL: New York Shatters Previous Single-Day Covid Records, Hospitalizations Soar

Over 90,000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in New York on Saturday, smashing through the state’s previous single-day record, set on New Year’s Day, which was 5,000+ plus less than Saturday’s case count.

State records were not broken for more than a week because of lack of testing over the holidays, but single-day case counts have now been consistently over 75,000 for four consecutive days.

Prior to December, New York State had never had more than 20,000 cases in a single day, but the state has now had over 20,000 cases each day since December 16th.

Additionally, hospitalizations in New York rose to nearly 12,000 on Saturday, up almost 300 from Friday, and nearly 3,000 more than a week ago.

A New York State report released on Friday showed that child hospitalizations are the fastest rising in New York, with the majority of hospitalized children being unvaccinated.

In the last week of 2021, hospital admissions for kids who are not yet eligible for a vaccine (ages 0-4) were up nearly 800%, and hospitalizations among 12-18 year olds was up over 1000%.

