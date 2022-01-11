UNSTEADY: Pelosi Stumbles Off Podium After Eulogizing Harry Reid [VIDEO]

81-year-old House Speaker Nancy nearly faceplanted after eulogizing former Senator Harry Reid during a funeral service in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Pelosi, who spoke at the service along with other Democrat luminaries such as Joe Biden and Barack Obama, ended her speech and began heading off the podium, apparently not noticing that she had to take a step down.

As her high heels thudded on the stage, Pelosi teetered, nearly falling to the ground before regaining her balance.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)