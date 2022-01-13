FLORIDA: Police Car Found Torched In Chabad House Parking Lot

Police in Lauderhill, a city in the Miami metropolitan area, launched an arson investigation after one of their cars was set on fire outside a Chabad shul late Wednesday night.

Officers arrived at the parking lot shortly before midnight and found the vehicle in flames.

Fortunately, it was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported. The fire was extinguished and the car was towed away.

No information is available at this time regarding any connection of the incident to the Chabad house.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)