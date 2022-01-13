GONE TOO FAR? Simon Wiesenthal Center Under Fire Over Annual List of Anti-Semites

The European Union is none-too-pleased about the recent publication of the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s annual “Global Anti-Semitism Top Ten” list, with officials saying that the group is tarnishing Holocaust survivor Eli Wiesenthal’s legacy and hurting global efforts against antisemitism.

The 2021 list has proven to be unsettling for many for some of its picks.

After listing Iran and Hamas as its top two global anti-Semites, the center placed the BBC third, which has come under scrutiny and intense criticism following its one-sided and distorted report on an anti-Semitic attack that took place on Chanukah.

At number five on the list is Jewish Voice for Peace, an anti-Zionist, pro-Palestinian group, and at number seven is the entire country of Germany, who the Wiesenthal Center says has “failed to curb anti-Semitic attacks from the far-Right, Islamists, and the demonization of Israel from the Left.”

The list specifically singled out Michael Blume, the commissioner against antisemitism for the German state of Baden-Württemberg, for “liking” a Facebook post that said, “Zionists, Nazis and radicals should quickly say goodbye to my friends list.”

The Wiesenthal Center says that Germany allows Blume to continue to “engage in these anti-Semitic and anti-Israel activities on social media.”

For his part, Blume says he has no recollection of ever liking the post.

“I believe that Zionism is fully legitimate and that Israel has the right to exist securely for all times to come,” Blume told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “For me, anti-Zionism equated [to] anti-Semitism, pure and simply. I have traveled to Israel as a friend and ally repeatedly and I have spoken and written extensively about this topic.”

The Israelite Religious Communities, a group representing Jewish communities in Baden-Württemberg, expressed support for Blume and condemned his inclusion on the list.

“The Jewish communities in the state unanimously condemn the attempt to denigrate the antisemitism commissioner of the state of Baden-Württemberg by including him in the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s list of “Top 10 Worst Antisemitic Events” for the year 2021,” the group said in a statement. “It is heinous to put this bridge builder on a list of enemies of Israel.”

