Police Investigating Attempted Luring Of Child In Lakewood

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an attempted luring that occurred at approximately 8 am Thursday morning.

According to a report from The Lakewood Scoop, a nine-year-old boy was walking outside his home in Lakewood when he was stopped by a driver – a male who was apparently wearing a wig – in an older-model vehicle.

The attempted lurer offered the boy chocolate in an attempt to have him enter the vehicle, but the boy ran off to the safety of a neighbor’s home.

Police were called and an investigation is underway.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)