DESPICABLE: DeSantis’ Democrat Challenger Compares Him to Hitler [LISTEN TO IT]

Nikki Fried, the Florida Agriculture Commissioner and Democratic candidate to challenge Ron DeSantis for the governorship, thought it was appropriate to compare her political rival to Adolf Hitler.

“Instead of listening and trying to govern with the people, he is trying to govern over the people, and, you know that, I’m sorry, I’m a student of history too. I saw the rise of Hitler,” Fried said on Florida public radio on Friday.

When the host asked if she was making a direct comparison between DeSantis and Hitler, Fried said, “In a lot of ways, yes.”

“I have studied Hitler and how he got to power, you know, wanting his own militia,” she continued. “The reason why this governor wants it is different than the other states that have been utilizing it for emergency purposes.”

“This governor is doing it for the sole purposes of power and doing so to make fear and… blaming certain parts of our society and culture, and that’s exactly what Hitler did to the Jews back during World War II.”

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw blasted Fried’s comparison in a statement to Fox News.

“Nikki Fried’s claim that Governor DeSantis is a modern-day Hitler is as offensive as it is absurd,” she said. “With this hysterical comparison, Fried not only smears millions of Floridians as Nazis, but also trivializes Hitler’s crimes against humanity.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)