ANOTHER HYPOCRITICAL LIBERAL EXPOSED: Senator Gillibrand Ignores Mask Mandate [SEE THE VIDEO]

Another phony liberal exposed.

NY Senator Kirsten Gillibrand apologized and promised to “do better” after a restaurant owner posted a video of her “blowing past [the] manager” and ignoring the Innovo Kitchen’s mask requirement.

“The problem with NY politics in a nutshell,” the restaurant owner wrote on Instagram. “My Senator blowing past my manager before she can even ask her to put a mask on. Walking right past a really big sign that says ‘masks required to enter,'”.

“The masks are a mandate from the Governor. As good citizens, agree or not, we must follow our leaders. Her guest is graciously wearing one. I guess Senator Gillibrand thinks that the Governor is wrong or she is special and above the rules,” the post continued.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)