NYPD Increasing Presence Around NYC Shuls, Temples Due to Texas Hostage Situation

The NYPD is increasing its patrols around shuls and other Jewish infrastructure as a precaution after a Reform rabbi being held hostage by an apparent Muslim radical in Colleyville, Texas was forced to call a New York City rabbi to relay the suspect’s demands.

The hostage taker is demanding the release of a woman, Aaifa Siddiqui, who was convicted in 2010 of trying to kill US military officers in Afghanistan and planning other terror attacks.

In July 2008, Siddiqui “was detained by Afghan authorities, who found a number of items in her possession, including handwritten notes that referred to a ‘mass casualty attack’ and that listed various locations in the United States, including Plum Island, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Wall Street, and the Brooklyn Bridge,” the Justice Department said.

Texas police and SWAT teams are at the reform temple in Colleyville attempting to safely resolve the situation, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden has been briefed on the situation.

The NYPD is following this case closely. Out of an abundance of caution, we have increased our presence at synagogues and other religious places of worship in our community. The #NYPD is here for ALL. https://t.co/N5NVh344bK — NYPD Brooklyn South (@NYPDBklynSouth) January 16, 2022

in light of the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue the @NYPD79pct @NYPD90pct has increased patrols around our shuls as a precautionary measure, Thank You @NYPDbklynNorth @NYPDnews for keeping us safe If you see something say something — Williamsburg Shomrim (@WspuShomrim) January 16, 2022

In light of the hostage situation affecting a shul in Colliville, Texas, the RNSP is stepping up patrols. We are in contact with local law enforcement, who are stationed at local houses of worship and also beefing up patrols. pic.twitter.com/45htaV8ozy — RNSP (@RockawayNassau) January 15, 2022

Ramapo PD is aware of the ongoing hostage situation at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. We increased our patrol staff & directed our officers to increase their security checks of houses of worship in our community. If you see something, say something. RPD 845-357-2400 or 911 pic.twitter.com/IISWej04O0 — Ramapo Police Dept. (@Ramapo_PD) January 16, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)