NYPD Increasing Presence Around NYC Shuls, Temples Due to Texas Hostage Situation

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The NYPD is increasing its patrols around shuls and other Jewish infrastructure as a precaution after a Reform rabbi being held hostage by an apparent Muslim radical in Colleyville, Texas was forced to call a New York City rabbi to relay the suspect’s demands.

The hostage taker is demanding the release of a woman, Aaifa Siddiqui, who was convicted in 2010 of trying to kill US military officers in Afghanistan and planning other terror attacks.

In July 2008, Siddiqui “was detained by Afghan authorities, who found a number of items in her possession, including handwritten notes that referred to a ‘mass casualty attack’ and that listed various locations in the United States, including Plum Island, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, Wall Street, and the Brooklyn Bridge,” the Justice Department said.

Texas police and SWAT teams are at the reform temple in Colleyville attempting to safely resolve the situation, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden has been briefed on the situation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)