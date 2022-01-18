HILLARY VS TRUMP?: Ex-Clinton Adviser Says “Good Chance” of That in 2024

Dick Morris, a former top adviser to President Bill Clinton, thinks that there’s a “good chance” of a rematch between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton in the 2024 presidential election.

Morris said that if Democrats lose control of Congress after the midterm elections, President Biden’s presidency will be dead in the water, allowing Hillary to mount another bid for the White House, with her husband Bill architecting the campaign.

“There’s a good chance of it,” Morris told radio host John Catsimatidis. “Hillary has set up a brilliant strategy that nobody else is able to do. Knowing the people around her, I believe there is only one person capable of that level of thinking, and that’s her husband, Bill.”

“The second the [midterm] election is over… every Democrat is going to take a shot at Biden and Harris. They will be DOA,” Morris added.

“She has set up a zero-sum game where the worse [Biden] does, the better she does, because she’s positioned herself as the Democratic alternative to Biden. Not just to Biden but to the extreme left in the Democratic Party,” he said.

“The person who staked out the turf first and owns the turf in the Democratic Party is going to be Hillary. It’s a brilliant, brilliant strategy.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)