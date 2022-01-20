WILL THE TRUTH COME OUT? NIH Says It Needs Time to Release Fauci Documents

A government watchdog that haw been demanding info on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s financial records says that it’ll take more than a year for the full picture to come to light.

“During the pandemic, Dr. Fauci has handsomely profited from his federal employment, royalties, travel perks, and investment gains,” OpenTheBooks.com CEO Adam Andrzejewski told Fox Digital Media.

But, he added, the government is moving extremely slowly in response to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests filed by his organization.

They filed their first FOIA in January of 2021, receiving just a small portion of the documents requested from the National Institutes of Health in May.

“Not included was Dr. Fauci’s current employment agreement including all addendums and modifications; current job description; and confidentiality and conflict of interest documents,” OpenTheBooks.com said.

As the group faced more delays from the NIH, they filed suit along with activist group Judicial Watch.

the agency admitted they were holding 1,200 pages subject to our request,” he recalled. “So think about this, we got 51 pages – there were redactions – and there’s 1,200 pages.”

“They admitted to holding 1,200 pages that were subject to the request and 3,000 pages of line-by-line royalty payments,” Andrzejewski said. “Every line is a potential conflict of interest and there’s up to 1,000 NIH scientists receiving royalty payments. It’s legal, but it should be disclosed.”

After mounting pressure, the NIH said it will make all relevant documents public, but that it would take time because of the tremendous number of FOIA requests it has received.

The NIH says that releasing all the documents requested relating to Dr. Fauci could take up to 14 months.

