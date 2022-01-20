F FOR FAILURE: More Than a Third of Americans Grade Biden as a Failing President

A year into his first term as president, more than a third of all Americans say that Joe Biden is failing as commander-in-chief, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

The survey found that 37% of Americans give the president an “F” rating for his first year, and just 11% gave him an “A” rating. Nearly another third of the country gives him a “C” or “D” rating.

Biden’s disastrous ratings from Americans is even worse than former President Donald Trump’s first year in office, after which he received an “F” ranking from 35% of Americans.

Biden’s worst grades came on the issues of the economy, immigration, and restoring unity, while his best grades came from health care and his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In another concerning finding, 68% of poll respondents said the country is on the “wrong track,” with just 32% saying the country is going in the “right direction.”

Overall, the survey has Biden’s approval rating at 40% with 56% disapproving.

