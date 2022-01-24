Trump to Huddle with Advisers Over 2022 Gameplan

Former President Donald Trump is expected to meet with his closest advisers on Wednesday to craft his gameplan for the 2022 midterm elections, Fox News reports.

Trump has already made over 80 endorsements in upcoming races, but he has not yet weighed in on a number of high-profile races that will be key to Republicans in 2022, including for Senate in Arizona, Missouri, and Ohio, and he hasn’t yet endorsed a candidate in either the Pennsylvania or Michigan gubernatorial primaries.

Making matters particularly complicated for Trump is that his advisers are not all in agreement over whom the former president should endorse in the various races.

But ultimately, Trump’s decision over whom to endorse will come down to one person: Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump makes every decision and doesn’t need a committee to tell him who he should endorse,” one adviser told Fox News.

Meetings such as the upcoming one are “not where any real decisions get made,” the adviser said, saying that “the real work gets done with him.”

Another adviser told Fox News that now more than ever, Trump is making his own decisions rather than relying on his advisers and outside groups, saying that he “is driving the train more so than ever before.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)