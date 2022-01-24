HATE IN CROWN HEIGHTS: Bochur Assaulted in Crown Heights on Friday Night [VIDEO]

A young bochur was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on Friday night in Crown Heights, when an apparently deranged individual approached the bochur and punched him in the face.

The incident occurred on Carroll Street at approximately 1:20 am. The bochur, having suffered a cut to the face and his glasses broken, fled to Troy Ave.

The attacker also fled following the attack, during which no words were exchanged between the aggressor and his victim.

Crown Heights Shomrim was called to assist in locating the suspect, and an investigation into the incident is continuing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)