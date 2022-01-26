Fox News Calls Out Biden Giving Out “Made in China” Covid Tests

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer called out the Biden administration on Tuesday evening for sending out free Covid-19 tests that are labeled “made in China.”

The free at-home tests are part of the White House’s new initiative to send 500 million rapid Covid tests directly to American homes, in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Hemmer said he received his four free Covid tests from the federal government yesterday and was surprised to see that the box made it clear that the rapid tests he had received originated in China, the origin of Covid-19.

“I got mine yesterday,” Hemmer told co-host Dana Perino while holding up the box. “All four of them came. Congrats US government. US Postal Service did a great job. Got my four tests. And on the back of the fine print, Dana, is made in China.”

The tests Hemmer received are developed by iHealth Labs Inc. Though the company is headquartered in California, the label says the tests are produced in China.

iHealth itself is an arm of the Chinese company Andon Health, which received a $1.275 billion contract to give Covid-19 rapid tests to the US government.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)