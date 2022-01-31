READY TO PANIC? Covid Variant More Contagious Than Omicron Circulating Across US

Health officials across the United States are reporting dozens of cases of a new Covid variant that’s even more contagious than Omicron – which is already far more contagious than all previous variants.

Nearly half of all US states have confirmed cases of the BA.2 strain, with at least 127 confirmed cases as of Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the variant is 1.5 times more transmissible than Omicron, but it doesn’t appear to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines any more than the Omicron variant. Health officials add that BA.2 infections do not appear to cause more severe illnesses than Omicron.

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccines showed to be 70% effective at preventing symptomatic illness from BA.2 two weeks after getting the shot, compared to a 63% effectiveness rate against the Omicron strain.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)