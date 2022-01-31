CHAOS: Passengers at JFK Urinate in Seats After Stuck on Tarmac for Hours

Talk about frustrating.

Hundreds of JetBlue passengers found themselves stranded for hours on the tarmac at JFK Airport.

The chaos was due to severe flight delays and abrupt cancellations, which caused a jam of airplanes that had nowhere to go and no gate to park at.

The NY Post reported that the wait was so long, some passengers began urinating in their seats, while others suffered panic attacks.

One passengers said her flight to Buffalo was scheduled to leave at 8 am on Sunday, but was delayed multiple times until passengers were able to board the plane – 5 hours late.

After an hour of sitting on the tarmac, the passengers were told to leave the plane because their flight was being delayed until 6 am on Monday.

After spending the entire night in the terminal, the passengers were told at 7 am that their flight was canceled.

“I’m convinced @JetBlue kept everyone hostage in jfk long enough that now they don’t have to pay for people to have a hotel,” she tweeted.

“@JetBlue people have urinated in their seats on our plan stuck on the tarmac in Newark. What the hell is going on?? Claiming that the delay is weather related with several planes ahead of us? The weather was 48 hours ago…,” another tweeted.

Passenger Laura Mardkha tweeted: “After a 2 hour delay, we’ve been stuck on the tarmac at JFK for 2.5 hours and have been told there’s no timeline on when we can get off. So far, many screaming children and one passenger had a panic attack. Gonna need more than just a full refund this time @JetBlue.”

Another angry traveler added on Twitter, “Been stuck at JFK for 12 hours, no communication no anything and they refuse to cancel the flight basically keeping us hostage for our luggages. Plus your terminal has no pet relief areas ! Not cool @JetBlue.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)