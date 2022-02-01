Unvaxxed NYPD Cops Given New Deadline to Get the Jab

A number of NYPD officers who have thus far refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have been given a new deadline of February 11th to get vaccinated or be fired.

New NYPD hires who have not shown proof of a second dose and officers who have failed to comply with the vaccine mandate are facing termination if they are not fully vaccinated by the new deadline.

A separate deadline is still expected to be announced for existing NYPD employees who applied for religious or medical exemptions but were denied, even after appeal.

About 5,000 officers have requested religious or medical exemptions and have been allowed to continue working while their applications are reviewed, so long as they submit to weekly testing.

Many officers are furious at the vaccine mandate.

“The fact that the City of New York, a city that has already seen unspeakable violence against its police department this year, is threatening its officers with termination if they don’t receive a vaccine is reprehensible,” a police source told the NY Post.

“The fact that this comes after two officers were shot and killed in service to this City is just another slap in our face,” the source added.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)