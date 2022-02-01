PAY UP: Teen Asks for 50K to Stop Tracking Elon Musk’s Plane

A 19-year-old made waves across the internet last week when it was revealed that Elon Musk reached out to him requesting that he stop tracking his plane.

Jack Sweeney maintains ElonJet, a tracker that tweets when Musk’s plane takes off or lands. Sweeney has several similar bots that use public air traffic data to follow other celebrities like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. But ElonJet has thus far been the most popular of the bots.

Last fall, Musk asked Sweeney to take down ElonJet, offering him $5,000 to stop tracking his jet so that “crazy people” won’t know where he is.

“Any chance to up that to $50k?” the teen responded. “It would be great support in college and would possibly allow me to get a car maybe even a Model 3.”

Musk responded that he would think about it, but never got back to him.

