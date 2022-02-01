IDENTITY POLITICS: Vast Majority of Americans Want Biden to Consider All Potential SCOTUS Picks, Not Just Black Females

The vast majority of Americans don’t care for President Joe Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman to the US Supreme Court, and want him to instead consider all possible candidates to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

The poll, conducted by ABC News-Ipsos, found that a whopping 76% of Americans want Biden to consider all potential nominees, not just black female ones.

Among Democrats, 54% said they want Biden to consider all possible nominees regardless of race and gender, while just 23% want him to consider only black females for the position.

Biden has been sharply criticized for saying that his Supreme Court nominee would be limited to a black female, with many accusing him of allowing identity politics to seep into the Supreme Court.

“To create that kind of situation in the highest court in the land is really abominable, and very detrimental to our freedoms,” said Dr. Ben Carson.

