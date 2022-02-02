Upstate DA Declines To Pursue Case Against Disgraced Former NY Governor Cuomo

An upstate New York district attorney said Monday he will not bring criminal charges against Andrew Cuomo, becoming the latest prosecutor declining to pursue a criminal case over misconduct allegations against the former governor.

Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes said in a prepared statement that there was “not a sufficient legal basis” to bring charges against Cuomo based on the allegations.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin, who has been highly critical of the attorney general’s report, said that photographs from the event show Cuomo did not act improperly.

“Truth and the rule of law prevailed, not politics or mob mentality,” Glavin said in a prepared statement.

Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said none of the allegations reviewed by prosecutors around the state have “stood up to any level of real scrutiny” and called the attorney general’s report “a political hit job.”

Earlier this year, the only criminal charge filed against Cuomo was dismissed by a judge in Albany at the local prosecutors’ request. That case involved an allegation in the executive mansion in 2020 and was seen as the most serious legal threat facing Cuomo.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said although the aide was credible, and some evidence supported her account, he believed he couldn’t win a conviction.

Two prosecutors in the New York City suburbs separately announced that Cuomo would not face charges for allegations involving other women.

