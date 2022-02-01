MAILBAG: Why Must We Make A Chillul Hashem With Our Kosher Trash?

To all of you who enjoy public places such as malls, amusement parks and other attractions:

As so many of you have done over the past week, I took my daughters to American Dream Mall for a nice mid-winter vacation outing.

They have beautiful lounge areas and I decided to relax while my daughters were enjoying themselves in the water park. As I sat down, I noticed garbage littered about the couches, coffee tables, and floor. Upon further inspection, I saw that this was very obviously kosher food thrown around. This bothered me to no end!!

In my mind, this was a huge chilul Hashem!

How much effort does it take to pick up after yourself and walk to the nearest garage bin and dispose of your trash? (There are bins all over the mall.)

People notice everything!

They see a group of Jews having fun and then leaving their garbage behind. What do you think goes through their minds?

We should all aim to be on a higher level than this!

Clean up after yourself!

Signed,

Someone who is appalled by this behavior.

Miriam Zeitlin

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

