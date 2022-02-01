MAILBAG: Why Must We Make A Chillul Hashem With Our Kosher Trash?

To all of you who enjoy public places such as malls, amusement parks and other attractions:
As so many of you have done over the past week, I took my daughters to American Dream Mall for a nice mid-winter vacation outing.
They have beautiful lounge areas and I decided to relax while my daughters were enjoying themselves in the water park. As I sat down, I noticed garbage littered about the couches, coffee tables, and floor. Upon further inspection, I saw that this was very obviously kosher food thrown around. This bothered me to no end!!
In my mind, this was a huge chilul Hashem!
How much effort does it take to pick up after yourself and walk to the nearest garage bin and dispose of your trash? (There are bins all over the mall.)
People notice everything!
They see a group of Jews having fun and then leaving their garbage behind. What do you think goes through their minds?
We should all aim to be on a higher level than this!
Clean up after yourself!
Signed,
Someone who is appalled by this behavior.
Miriam Zeitlin
NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.
Of course it’s wrong, and of course people should not litter
But Chillul Hashem? What makes you say so? Do you think littering is unique to Jews?
Jews acting like regular humans and sometimes littering does not mean it’s a Chillul Hashem to litter.
You can definitely make a kiddush Hashem by cleaning up after yourself. It’s not a Chillul Hashem if you don’t.
It’s also a kiddush Hashem to clean up after OTHERS. Keep that in mind
What’s worse—that’s not even food.
On more than one occasion I have found myself cleaning up “kosher” trash myself in an attempt to avoid a chillul Hashem
Definitely a big issue I see it constantly
Why some Jews think it’s ok to leave an impression that Jews are dirty slobs is beyond me
You are 100% correct. This has been a problem for years. Parents don’t teach their children how to be respectful of other peoples property. It’s sad ,but maybe schools have to become the parents for these children and teach them about manners. Some parents don’t even know manners themselves. it’s called common decency towards another person, and unfortunately many people don’t have it.
I agree with this letter 100%. However, besides for the Chillul Hashem aspect, why would any decent person behave this way? This is low life behavior and we are not a nation of lowlives. As a group, we aren’t lazy and work very hard to provide for our families. We dress our kids in matching expensive clothing. We furnish our homes as beautifully as possible. We set amazing Shabbos and Yom Tov tables and we put so much effort into preparing fantastic food to serve at those tables. So how can we behave like a bunch of slobs? Where does this even come from?