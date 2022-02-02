TERRIFYING FOOTAGE: Plane’s Tail Strikes Runway as It Attempts to Land in High Winds

A British Airways jet’s tail struck the runway at Heathrow Airport in London as it attempted to land as Storm Corrie lashed the region with winds up to 92 mph.

The incident occurred on Monday as the plane came in for landing at Heathrow carrying passengers from Aberdeen.

Terrifying footage shows the aircraft nearly flipping as high winds strike it, and as the pilot pulls back, the tail strikes the tarmac, forcing the pilot to pull the plane back into the air, circle back around, and attempt landing a second time.

The plane eventually landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

“Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely,” a British Airways spokesman said. “Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)