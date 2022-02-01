LAKEWOOD: After Firing Anti-Semite, Waste Management Executives Holds Call With Jewish Community Leaders To Apologize

On a conference call with Jewish community leaders Tuesday morning, Waste Management (WM) executives apologized for the sickening incident in Lakewood this past Shabbos, and confirmed that they have terminated the employee involved.

Donny Klarmann, a new hire at Waste Management, posted video on Facebook of him purposely lowering his snowplow as he neared two Jews walking to shul, causing them to be deluged with snow.

During the conference call this morning arranged by NJSP Chaplain and Jewish Community Liaison Rabbi Abe Friedman, WM executives said they were deeply disturbed to hear about the story, and took immediate action to suspend Klarmann.

They also noted that they have worked collaboratively with the Jewish community in the past – including helping in finding tefillin that were mistakenly thrown in the trash – and will continue to do so.

“The moment we found out about it, we took action. We are very sorry that this incident occurred and that Waste Management was involved in any way,” the company’s VP of the Greater Mid-Atlantic Region said.

“We have some 50,000 employees and we do background checks on everyone, but it does not always reveal everyone’s character,” he continued. “This employee worked here for about two months, and we weren’t aware of some of the darker aspects of his character.”

“We suspended the employee pending an investigation, but we have since learned enough to terminate this employee. He was terminated yesterday, but the investigation continues, and legal proceedings could follow.”

WM executives said that as part of addressing this incident, they will be adding additional sensitivity training programs for employees who work in Orthodox Jewish areas.

The askanim on the call included Lakewood Committeeman Meir Lichtenstein, Agudah NJ Director Rabbi Avi Schnall, Mr. Moshe Dovid Niderman of Satmar’s UJO, Rabbi Eli Tabak, Rabbi Eli Liberman, BMG Director of Governmental Affairs Mrs. Chani Jacobowitz, NJSP Chaplain and Community Liaison Rabbi Abe Friedman, and Orthodox Jewish Community Liaison for the ADL Rabbi Yisroel Kahan.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)