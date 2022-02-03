NY Assemblywoman Blasted for ‘Liking’ Post Comparing NYPD to Nazis

Far-left New York lawmaker Yuh-Line Niou is under fire for saying NYPD officers on city subways is a “frightening show of intimidation” and “a massive health,” followed by the lawmaker liking a tweet that compared cops to Nazis.

Niou, who represents parts of Lower Manhattan, made her shocking comments in response to a video showing mostly maskless officers in NYC subways following the funeral of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, who was shot and killed in the Bronx.

“It honestly takes a lot to take a heartbreaking tragedy and a family’s moment of mourning and turn it into a frightening show of intimidation for the whole city and be a massive health risk to every New Yorker. But they somehow did,” Niou tweeted.

She then liked a tweet from another Twitter user who called Rivera’s funeral “their fascism rally on the streets above.” The tweet included photos of a Nazi march juxtaposed near one showing cops lined up on Fifth Avenue for the funeral.

“This is why our streets have gotten out of control. Our legislators are busy boosting anti-cop hate online when they should be fixing the laws that they broke,” Police Benevolent Association president Patrick Lynch told the NY Post.

“We’re glad that New Yorkers sent a resounding message last week and again this week. We’re not going to let self-serving politicians divide us again, he added.”

A Staten Island cop told the Post that “these people should learn a little about history.”

“Fascists would not allow people to speak out against them; they would be silenced,” he said. “This officer and his family deserve respect. These officers also allow these people to walk the streets and make comments like this no matter how ignorant they may be.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)