SNOWFLAKES: TV Show Judges Storm Off After Rudy Giuliani Revealed as Contestant

Two judges on a popular US TV show walked out after it was revealed that one of the contestants was none other than Rudy Giuliani.

The show, “The Masked Singer,” has people in masks and costumes sing, with a panel of judges trying to figure out who it is and rating their singing abilities.

During the taping of a show, it was revealed that one of the costumed contestants was former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who has been embroiled in a lot of controversy over his support for Donald Trump’s claims of the 2020 election having been stolen.

When they saw who it was, two judges – Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke – stormed off in protest.

Snowflakes, the lot of them.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)