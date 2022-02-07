Family Of Bat Mitzvah Sues Restaurant For Serving Pita Which Caused Daughter To Get Sick

A high-end bat mitzvah party in Manhattan turned into a vomit-fest after the bat mitzvah girl’s sister, who suffers from severe allergies, ate a piece of pita.

The girl began projectile vomiting, utterly ruining the swanky celebration.

Her parents, Joel and Holly Kurtzberg, spent more than $53,000 on the party, and have filed a lawsuit over the incident, saying that they specifically requested that only gluten-free and allergy friendly dishes be served.

“We met with them so many times and really emphasized that our [youngest] daughter has celiac disease and a severe nut allergy and a sensitivity to dairy. … We said it so many times, we were like, ‘We’re sorry we’re repeating ourselves,’” dad Joel Kurtzberg said,” the NY Post reported.

The couple’s lawsuit states that the restaurant where the bash was held assured them “that they would take great care in assuring that guests with celiac disease and/or allergies would be able to eat safely at the event.”

Instead of enjoying the bat mitzvah, the parents say they were forced to take care of a sick, vomiting child.

“It’s the only thing you can remember about an event that’s supposed to be a really happy occasion. It was embarrassing for her, she wanted to be celebrating with her sister. By the end she was curled up in a fetal position completely exhausted after vomiting repeatedly,” Mr. Kurtzberg said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)