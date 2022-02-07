BIDEN’S AMERICA: Joe’s First Year in Office Ends with Most Cops Killed Since 1995

President Biden came into office promising to restore order in the country, but criminals must have not gotten the memo.

In Biden’s first year in office, more cops were killed in the line of duty than in any other year since 1995.

73 police officers were killed in 2021, representing a stunning 59% increase over 2020. In 1995, 74 police officers were killed in the line of duty.

The numbers do not account for the number of police officers who died on 9/11.

“We believe it’s a combination… of the George Floyd protests – riots, if you will; a general feeling of a preference for less law enforcement; and less prosecution and less policing,” president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund told Fox News.

“Law enforcement officers have essentially been marginalized and demoralized and cast aside and encouraged now to enforce the law,” he added. “And so we’ve seen massive jumps in the homicide rate in cities across America.”

He noted that it only makes sense that soaring homicide rates “also resulted in many more officers being assaulted because a lot of leaders in these cities and leaders in Congress and leaders in the White House have really voiced a lack of respect for law enforcement officers.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)