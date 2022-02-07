BIDEN’S AMERICA: Joe’s First Year in Office Ends with Most Cops Killed Since 1995

President Biden came into office promising to restore order in the country, but criminals must have not gotten the memo.
In Biden’s first year in office, more cops were killed in the line of duty than in any other year since 1995.
73 police officers were killed in 2021, representing a stunning 59% increase over 2020. In 1995, 74 police officers were killed in the line of duty.
The numbers do not account for the number of police officers who died on 9/11.
“We believe it’s a combination… of the George Floyd protests – riots, if you will; a general feeling of a preference for less law enforcement; and less prosecution and less policing,” president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund told Fox News.
“Law enforcement officers have essentially been marginalized and demoralized and cast aside and encouraged now to enforce the law,” he added. “And so we’ve seen massive jumps in the homicide rate in cities across America.”
He noted that it only makes sense that soaring homicide rates “also resulted in many more officers being assaulted because a lot of leaders in these cities and leaders in Congress and leaders in the White House have really voiced a lack of respect for law enforcement officers.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Law enforcement is primarily a state and local responsibility. It’s not Biden’s job. He has managed to mess up in many other areas which are his responsibility, so why blame him for something he has nothing to do with.
The deaths of police, and growth in crime, appears to be correlated with Democratic officials make fools of themselves on a state and local level. Why give them “cover” for their misfeasance (at best) by placing the blame on Biden?
Dumb story. Police departments are controlled by locals officials. Someone needs an education
But the important thing is no more mean tweets
LET’S GO BRANDEN!
Biden promised he will bring Unity.
Also said he will shut down the virus.
Also ignored all the thugs that physically assault people and murder others, because they have a certain color skin.
“leaders voiced a lack of respect for law enforcement officers”
Sir please say it as is – leaders voiced support for these BLM, and their ilk, thugs and murderers.
The article fails to give appropriate credit to the Trumpkopf and his 2nd amendment groupies for making so many of the guns involved in these shootings so easy to obtain. Kol hakovod to the NRA and the “guns don’t kill people..” crazies.