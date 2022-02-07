THIEVES: Cruz Calls for Probe After GoFundMe Steals Trucker Convoy Donations

Senator Ted Cruz has sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) asking for an investigation into organic fundraising platform GoFundMe after the company shut down the campaign of the Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates.

“Today I sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission asking that the FTC open an investigation into GoFundMe into whether they’ve committed deceptive trade practices,” Cruz told Fox News on Sunday morning.

“Because when people gave money, they gave money under the promise it would go to the Freedom Convoy, not to whatever left-wing political ideology GoFundMe and other Silicon Valley companies support. They are deceiving consumers and it is wrong,” he said.

GoFundMe said that it had ended the fundraiser because it had seen “evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation.”

Instead of refunding the money, GoFundMe plans to give the remaining $9 million donated to the truckers to other charities it approves of.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)