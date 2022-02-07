NJ Governor Murphy to Lift School Mask Mandates

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will end the state’s mask mandate on schools at his weekly Covid-19 press briefing on Monday.

Murphy told the New York Times that the mandate will officially end in the second week of March, with the move coming as Covid cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the Garden State continue to drop.

Just under a month ago, Murphy extended the public health emergency in New Jersey due to the Omicron variant and signed executive orders to keep mask mandates in schools current.

At its peak, the Omicron variant was causing over 20,000 new infections in New Jersey per day, but that number has dropped in recent weeks, with just 1,625 new cases reported statewide on Sunday.

