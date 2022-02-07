MANIAC: Well-Known Perp Randomly Kicks 89-Year-Old To The Ground in Flatbush [SEE VIDEO]

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who kicked an 89-year-old woman to the ground in the heart of Flatbush.

Police say that on Friday, Feb 4th, at around 7:20AM, the suspect randomly walked up to the woman at Ave. P and E. 17th Street and kicked her in the back, causing her to fall to the floor.

The suspect is well known to Flatbush Shomrim and has been involved in numerous altercations with the law in the past. He must have been arrested anywhere between 50 and 100 times, but thanks to “bail reform”, he is let loose in hours.

If you see this individual, call 911 and Flatbush Shomrim at 718-338-9797.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)