Register Now For The Upcoming Project Inspire Convention!

The Project Inspire Convention is geared toward the Orthodox community, in order to inspire participants to join Project Inspire’s mission in connecting and uniting Jews of all backgrounds.

The convention will take place February 25-27 in the beautiful Armon Hotel in Stamford, CT.

Featuring world renowned inspirational speakers, amazing cuisine, and exciting entertainment, this event is one you don’t want to miss!

Join the incredibly inspiring weekend, and hear from notable speakers such as Rabbi Dovid Orlofsky, Rabbis Ari and Yossi Bensoussan, Rav Gav Friedman, Rabbi YY Jacobson, Rabbi Ephraim Eliyahu Shapiro, Rabbi Shlomo Farhi, Rabbi Yosef Mendelevich, Rabbi Daniel Mechanic, and Rabbi Yitzchak Feldheim.

The women’s program will include Rebbetzin Slovie Jungreis Wolff, Mrs. Rivki Silver, and Mrs. Shoshana Kay.

The underlying message of all speakers and programs throughout the weekend is about reaching out and sharing the beauty and wisdom of our common heritage with fellow Jews.

With tens of thousands who have attended over the years, the Project Inspire Convention stands alone as the premier event for introducing the Orthodox community to the world of outreach and empowering individuals to take responsibility for sharing their Judaism with others.

