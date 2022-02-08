GET OUT: Biden Advises Americans to Leave Ukraine as Whispers of War Grow [VIDEO]

During a join Monday press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Joe Biden advised Americans to leave Ukraine as Russia appears to be preparing to invade their neighbor.

“I think it would be wise to leave the country,” Biden told a reporter. “I would hate to see them get caught in a cross-fire if in fact [Russia] did invade. And there’s no need for that, and if I had anyone there I’d say leave.”

US officials have warned for weeks that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine, and President Biden has threatened severe consequences if it does.

“I think [Putin) has to realize that it would be a gigantic mistake for him to move on Ukraine,” Biden said. “The impact on Europe and the rest of the world would be devastating, and he would pay a heavy price.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)